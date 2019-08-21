Four area football teams reached the playoffs last fall, including, for the first time in a generation, the Clearwater Valley boys.
Salmon River's volleyball girls, who placed second in the 1AD2 tournament, were Idaho County's highest-placing fall sports team.
Individually, Clearwater Valley then-junior Melanie Gianopulos posted the county's highest individual placement, finishing sixth among the 75 girls who ran at the 1A cross-country final.
Well done, all.
And well done, all who gave it your best shot.
*
We as a society extoll winning and we credit the competitive spirit as a powerful motivator behind many kinds of improvement, including on the ballfields.
Participation is also to be applauded.
There's a tendency among sports fans to dismiss anything less than a championship. Deriding “participation trophies” is common, even among people who want to see more players choose to play their games of choice.
Youth sports shouldn't be all about competition and it shouldn’t be all about who finishes in first place. Among other benefits, youth sports help young people develop good health habits that research shows they are vastly more likely to continue throughout their lives and pass along to their children. But nationwide, the chance for kids to play team sports is becoming increasingly pricy — and harder for many families to join in.
CBS reported earlier this month that sports participation by families who make less than $75,000 a year has declined across the country since 2011.
Based on information from the Aspen Institute — which can be read at bit.ly/2Dclm9p — CBS reported "about 7 of 10 children from families that earn more than $100,000 play sports, compared with 3 in 10 from families earning less than $25,000."
That CBS report partly faults the increasingly pay-to-play nature of public school sports as well as the finding that it's typical for a family to spend about $700 a year per sport per child.
There's no question youth sports is very big business: $15-17 billion, by some estimates, which would make youth sports a bigger industry than pro baseball and about as big as the NFL.
In 2011, according to Aspen, kids ages 6-12 commonly sampled more than two sports. But since then, sampling has dipped to less than two sports per kid.
In the youth sports context, churn measures how many kids in the national 6-12 age range stopped playing a given sport. When Aspen looked at last year's churn, compared to how many newcomers and returners teams had, Aspen found a net decline in participation in outdoor soccer and less than 1 percent net growth in tackle football. Aspen found more than half of kids 6-12 who had tried on-court volleyball dropped the sport, but — moreso than the other fall sports common in our area — volleyball returners and newcomers more than made up for the churn.
So why are volleyball rosters growing in an era other sports’ rosters have barely held level, or even declined?
I think it’s not about the money.
Surveys cited by CBS found families nationwide are spending as much or more on volleyball as on the other sports that are common in our area.
Ask local volleyball coaches how important winning and competition are to them, philosophically, and their answers may not at first sound much different than what coaches of other sports say. But listen long and well — I like to think I have — and I bet you’ll never hear a volleyball coach say anything demeaning toward “mere” participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.