The Grangeville soccer girls won a state tournament game for the first time in program history last fall. Most of that history-making team is back in blue once again, but, two games into their 2020 season, the GHS girls are still looking for their first win under new head coach Suzanne Acton.
McCall shut the Bulldogs out on opening day, and GHS got out to a slow start last Friday, Aug. 28, against Timberlake, but if there was any doubt about the Bulldogs’ scoring punch, they erased that with three goals from all-stater Naomi Connolley.
She credited her teammates with making it possible for her to cut through so effectively.
“It started at our defense,” she said, “because we’ve had a very strong defense this year. Eryn Newsom and Jordan Click really just bring it all together back there. Then Mia Rioux got the balls to me and I was able to score them. So I’m just really proud of the team this year. We’ve really come together this year, which is really awesome. We’re just really connected and it’s a really great year to play soccer with this team.”
With 34 rostered, McCall was able to substitute for its entire side, but against Timberlake, GHS was more able to keep up during the second half.
Against Timberlake, standout goalie Talia Brown had to exit with injury, and Jordan Melendez handled that responsibility during the second half.
“We’ve had a few new girls that have already really contributed,” Connolley said. “Jordan Melendez stepped in and that was really awesome to see. It was really great to see her step up and do that.”
The breakthrough goals came by way of one long through pass and two give-and-goes between Connolley and Rioux. But as nice as they were, these goals stand small compared to the main goal Acton has set for her team.
“Our big goal is to just communicate and stay connected with each other on and off the field,” Connolley said. “We are a team, so we just have to be there for each other all the time.”
This week, the Grangeville girls will prepare for a tough league game to be played Sept. 11 at Coeur d’Alene Charter.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Super 8.
