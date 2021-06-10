GRANGEVILLE — The GHS baseball and softball teams have scheduled a cornhole tournament fund-raiser to begin at noon July 3 at 125 Greenacres Lane. Cost is $50 per team, limited to the first 30 teams to register by 11 a.m. that day. Contact Josh Ebert at 208-451-5751 or Jerime Zimmerman at 503-989-3061.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.