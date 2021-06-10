Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The GHS baseball and softball teams have scheduled a cornhole tournament fund-raiser to begin at noon July 3 at 125 Greenacres Lane. Cost is $50 per team, limited to the first 30 teams to register by 11 a.m. that day. Contact Josh Ebert at 208-451-5751 or Jerime Zimmerman at 503-989-3061.

