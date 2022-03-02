Week 8

Top 5: 1-25 Clint Reiner, 1-24 Philip Spencer, 5-23’s Paul Forsman, Shane Poxleitner, Ryan Mader, Bob Lustig and Tanner Ross.

Junior Shooters: 2-21s Owen Goeckner and Eli Goeckner, 2-20s Tristan Mader and Ben Gehring, 3-19s Conner Forsman, Dylan Uhlenkott and Quirt Goeckner.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments