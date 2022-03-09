Week 9

Top 5: 3-25 – Clint Reiner, Brandon Poxleitner and Darrel Uhlorn; 1-24 – Lowell Mader; 3-23’s – Shane Poxleitner, Dave Shears Jr., Chase Nuxoll.

Junior Shooters: 1-22 – Lane Mader; 3-21s Owen Goeckner, Quirt Goeckner, Devon Poxleitner; 1-20 – Conner Forsman.

