Two Bar V Timed Events Rodeo
July 4 at Cottonwood
Steer wrestling: 1, Wiley Jack Karas 21.40; 2, Brandon McKenzie 26.78; 3, Jarin Ladiges 27.35.
Team roping: 1, Cole Eugeren/Breck Ward 11.37; 2, Jared McFarlane/Chase Hansen 15.35; 3, Bob Thompson/Ryan Powell 15.53; 4, Brayden Schmidt/Calgary Smith 20.72; 5, Dillon Holyfield/Jason Eugeren 21.72.
Tie-down roping: 1, Garrett Robinson 22.08; 2, Clayton Hansen 22.85; 3, Chase Hansen 24.35.
Breakaway roping: 1, Hanley Miller 5.07; 2, Katie Jo McFarlane 6.40; 3, Maddy Hansen 24.78; 4, Lindsey Felton 3.81 (one catch).
