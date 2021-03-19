COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Youth Sports will have a mandatory parent meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 31 at the PES cafeteria to organize summer baseball for children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2021. This will be to discuss the upcoming season, expectations, coaching, and elect officers. Baseball signups will be held at the end of the meeting. At least one parent needs to be in attendance as signups will only be accepted at this meeting. Birth certificates are required for boys ages 13-15.
