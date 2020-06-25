Earlier this month, The Idaho Cowboys Association approved a new timed events rodeo this July 4, 9 a.m. at the Two Bar V ranch near Cottonwood. Entries in breakaway, steer wrestling, tiedown roping and team roping are open June 26-27. Details are online at icarodeo.com.
