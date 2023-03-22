COTTONWOOD - Register for boys Babe Ruth and Cal Ripkin baseball, girls softball and kids ball by April 3. Ages group boys 13-15, boys 10-12, girls 13-15, girls 10-12, boys and girls 7-9, and boys and girls 5-6. Fees range from $25 for the youngests to $70 for the eldests, and late fees will be added after April 3. Information is online through the Cottonwood Youth Sports group at facebook.com.

