COUNCIL — Garret Shepherd (22 points) led the Salmon River boys in scoring Feb. 8, but Council was able to turn SRHS during the first quarter, building a 22-point lead, 27-5, after which the Savages never go back into contention. Council prevailed 63-37 with double-digit scoring from Thatcher McLinn (13) and Macen Glenn (11).

