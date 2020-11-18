Though restrictions on public and private events have once again been tightened to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, local high schools will try to proceed with their scheduled sports, but fans won’t be allowed to in the gyms for some leagues’ games until the disease abates. Under restrictions instated last Friday, Nov. 13, public and private events are limited to no more than 10 people.
After Gov. Brad Little announced the tighter restrictions, Grangeville High School announced no crowds will be allowed at basketball games and directed supporters to the nfhsnetwork.com subscription video broadcast service.
The video service subscription cost is $70 per year or $11 per month.
Whitepine League teams are taking a similar tack and will be equipped to broadcast basketball through the NFHS service by Jan. 1.
Before the tighter restrictions were announced, schools across the Free Press coverage area were already navigating covid-related limits on crowd size, with the Whitepine League having obtained a waiver for limited head count of both home and away fans and with the Long Pin Conference having decided to hold the whole allowed head count for its home teams.
During the Grangeville-Melba season opener at GHS, a couple dozen fans were present for each side.
