LEWISTON — All season, Kamiah’s Brady Cox has been running at or near the top of the 1A statewide hurdles performance lists online at athletic.net, and with a 19-6½ long jump last Thursday, May 5, Cox cracked 1A Idaho’s top-10 for that event, too.
Going into district championship weekend, through which local athletes qualify for the state meet later this month, Cox’s April 25 time in the 110 meter hurdles (15.97 seconds) stands as the classification’s fastest report for that event. He booked his fastest 300 hurdles time (43.33) on March 18, and that one still stands as the fourth-fastest of all the ones reported to athletic.net.
He ran a 16.16 and a 43.99 at the annual Meet of Champions area best meet last week, where competitors from across North Central Idaho and of all classifications faced off.
Locals among the top individual placers at that meet were Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (44-1 in boys shot put), Jack Wilkins (11-0 in boys pole vault) and Wyatt Wilcox (37-6 in boys triple jump), Prairie’s Zach Rambo (23.35 in the boys 200 and 52.79 in the boys 400) and Shane Hanson (137 in the boys discus), and Grangeville’s medley relay of Gabe Kantner, Gabe Bybee, Joel Gates and Tyler Zechmann (3:56.24).
On the girls side, Zayda Loewen notched a 13.59 in the girls 100 meter dash and set a new personal record with a 32-5 triple jump, which ranks fifth on the athletic.net list. Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff pushed into the statewide top-five with a new PR in the 400 (59.63), and, though not her best ever, her latest 200 time (26.75) ranks fourth in 1A Idaho. Her best in that event, 26.59 on April 25, has her third in the state.
Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling returned from injury earlier in the week and booked fresh times in both girls’ hurdles events at Lewiston.
Coming up this Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, the district meet will be held at Lapwai. Field events begin at 1 p.m. Friday, to be followed by track preliminaries that afternoon. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday are field events including 1A boys shot put and girls triple jump, followed by the district track finals. The top five 1A and top two 2A individual finishers will qualify for state, with the first place 2A relay and the first two 1A relays also advancing to the state meet, May 20-21 at Middleton.
