LAPWAI — Kamiah posted the top boys team score at the regional meet held last Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, which established district placements and state seedings for 1A and 2A athletes from across north and North Central Idaho.
Kamiah’s Brady Cox won three 1A boys events, doubling in the 110 hurdles (15.90) and 300 hurdles (43.71) races and winning the long jump (18-11½). Zayda Loewen won the girls triple jump (31-9) and qualified in two dashes, placing third in the 100 and fifth in the 200.
With District I and District II competing together at this meet, the top five 1A placers in each individual event qualified for state.
Also qualifying in three 1A events are Prairie’s Zach Rambo, who won the boys 200 (23.58), and took second in the 400 and third in the 100, and Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff, who placed second in the girls 100, 200 and 400.
Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling qualified in both the girls 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, placing second in both. CV’s Selway Shown qualified in the girls high jump and Nakiyah Anderson qualified in the boys high jump.
Kamiah’s Porter Whipple won the shot put (44-8), Wyatt Wilcox won the triple jump (38-10½) and Jack Wilkins won the pole vault (12-6).
Boys also qualifying for Kamiah are Jack Engledow (1600, 3200), Kaden de Groot (high jump, pole vault), Luke Krogh (110 hurdles, pole vault), David Kludt (300 hurdles), Emmett Long (800), and the 4x400 relay of Cox, de Groot, Long and Krogh.
Kamiah girls Logan Landmark (pole vault) and Karlee Skinner (discus) also qualified, each placing second in those events.
At the District III meet in New Plymouth, Salmon River’s Charlee Hollon qualified with a win in the girls pole vault (8-0).
For Prairie, other boys qualifiers are Shane Hanson (high jump, discus), Brody Hasselstrom (discus), TJ Hibbard (discus), and the 4x100 relay of Jesse Cronan, Hibbard, Noah Geis and Rambo. Prairie’s Elizabeth Severns qualified in the girls discus.
In the 2A section, Grangeville boys Gabe Bybee (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump) and Tyler Zechmann (400, 800, 1600) and girl Makenna Elliott (400, 800, 1600) qualified in three individual events apiece. Bulldog boys Ryan Detweiler (1600, 3200) and Gabe Kantner (100, 200) qualified in two events each, and Kieran Gallagher (800), Joel Gates (3200) and Cutter Robinson (discus) are on to state for one event each. The boys medley relay of Kantner, James Gortsema, Gates and Zechmann won that event (3:58.06) and qualified to run at state.
Zechmann won the district’s 800 title, and Detweiler won both the 1600 and 3200. Bybee won both of the district hurdles crowns.
On the girls side, Grangeville’s Elliott won the 1600 and FrankiLynn Galloway won the 800. Galloway also qualified for the 1600, Brittany Farmer qualified for the 3200, and Eliana Edwards qualified for the discus.
The state meet brings together the 1-2-3A classifications at Middleton starting with field events at 9 a.m. MT this Friday, May 20, followed by track preliminaries at 3:30 p.m. MT that afternoon. The meet continues Saturday, May 21, with field events at 9 a.m. MT followed by most of the track finals at about 12:30 p.m. MT. The 3200 finals will be run Friday, with the 2A girls to lead off at 9:30 a.m. MT.
