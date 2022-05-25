MIDDLETON — Kamiah’s Brady Cox had high hopes of winning 1A gold again in both of his main events, and even with a new personal record 15.68 run of the 110 meter hurdles final last Saturday, May 21, he finished second.
It was the highest place on the podium attained by any local athlete in 2022.
Cox also took third in the 300 meter hurdles, opened Kamiah’s 4x400 relay, and cleared 18-10¼ in the long jump.
As a team, the Kamiah boys scored 33 points, cracking the classification’s top 10, with that total including Jack Wilkins’ third place medal for pole vault (12-6), Porter Whipple’s fourth in shot put (47-1) and Luke Krogh’s fifth in pole vault (11-0) and seventh in the 300 hurdles.
The Kubs’ 4x400 group of Cox, Kaden de Groot, Emmett Long and Krogh placed seventh, completing the mile in 3:42.97.
Prairie’s Zach Rambo notched sixth in the 1A boys 200 (23.30), and he anchored the Pirates 4x100 relay (46.53), finishing what Jesse Cronan, TJ Hibbard and Noah Geis had begun.
Prairie’s Shane Hanson took eighth in both the discus (132-3) and high jump (5-6).
Clearwater Valley’s Nakiyah Anderson also cleared 5-6 in the high jump, but placed 10th due to taking more attempts.
Among 1A girls, Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff placed third in each of three dashes: the 100 (13.05), the 200 (26.51) and the 400 (59.04).
Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling took fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.94) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (50.54), and CV’s Selway Shown took eighth in the high jump (4-4).
Salmon River’s Charlee Hollon took third in the pole vault (8-6).
Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen placed sixth in the 100 (13.60) and 10th in the triple jump (31-3). Logan Landmark placed seventh in the 1A girls pole vault (8-0).
Among 2A boys, Grangeville’s Cutter Robinson took sixth with a new personal record in the discus (132-1). Gabe Kantner placed eighth in the 100 (12.67) and Kantner, James Gortsema, Joel Gates and Tyler Zechmann placed eighth in the medley relay.
Among 2A girls, Grangeville’s highest placement was a throw of 84-6 in the discus by Eliana Edwards, who placed 14th.
This year’s results for all events in all classifications are online at https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/449116/results/all.
