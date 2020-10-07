WEIPPE — A 20:04 finish at Deyo Reservoir put Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman in second place at the third annual Spartan Invitational on Sept. 28. Top placers there included CV-K co-op freshman Wyatt Anderberg (20:47) and Prairie senior Tyler Wemhoff (21:04) on the boys side.
During the girls varsity race, CV-K freshmen Eleah Swan and Zoe Hooper both cracked the top 10, with Prairie’s Elizabeth Severns and Kerri Villamor close behind.
Some local runners competed in the varsity runs at the annual Inland Empire Challenge Oct. 3 in the Lewiston Orchards, with Amerman (19:16) and Anderberg (19:44) both clocking quicker times for CV-K against top competition, which included larger schools such as Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston and McCall.
Prairie’s runners ran the JV race, with Wemhoff (20:25) and Kyleigh Duclos (24:24) leading the PHS boys and girls, respectively.
Next, the Potlatch Invitational, which had been calendared Oct. 6, was pushed to Oct. 7 and Prairie added a home meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 10.
The last meet of the regular season is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Logos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.