Cierra Chaffee has been on the medal stand at state before. Prairie cross-country coach Glenn Poxleitner thinks she may well place highly again this fall.
“I think she’s hungry, and I expect to see her at the state meet in Pocatello,” Poxleitner told the Free Press Aug. 21. “I think she wants to go out with a bang. She’s working hard at it, and I think she’ll be in medal contention. I’d love to take the team, but that’s going to be a challenge, with the numbers where we’re at.”
Graduation reduces every team in every high school sport, but it hit the Pirates hard last year, especially on the girls team, which has qualified for state four straight years. Poxleitner hopes more may turn out, and is pleased with what he has seen of the returners.
“We had three or four of our top kids run throughout the summer, which I think is going to be beneficial to us,” he said. “Losing eight or nine seniors doesn’t help you, necessarily, but we have some new young runners coming in, and that should help us get back on the right track. We haven’t taken any internal times yet, but a few of them ran the fun run at the Raspberry Festival, and their times looked good for that 5K. We’re probably where we normally would be – not ahead of the game or anything else – but kind of at two different levels, with some kids who are advanced who we’re trying to run a little harder and some kids who we’re just easing in to try to get them going.”
Poxleitner praised Kyleigh Duclos, Mattie Lustig and Sierra Chapman and noted “we’re still looking for runners on that side of it.”
He also noted Jessie Sonnen, running individually for St. John Bosco Academy, is training with the Pirates. “She’s a three-time state qualifier trying for four. … If you could have five Jessies on your team you would have a great team.”
On the boys side, returner Justin Lockett figures to score well for the boys team and William Hooper “runs hard.”
Caleb McGee pencils as one of Prairie’s top newcomers.
“He ran sprints, and I’d put him up against anybody in the sprints,” Poxleitner said. “We’ll see what he can do with 3.1 miles.”
Kyle Schwartz is coming back from injury, and Morgan Poxleitner comes in as a freshman, giving the squad five.
“We have a few undecided kids who may join up in the next week or so,” Poxleitner said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Prairie’s season opens Sept. 5 at the CV-Kamiah Invitational.
