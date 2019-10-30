LEWISTON — The Clearwater Valley cross-country boys outpaced their neighbors from Kamiah to qualify for the state race this weekend in Pocatello.
“We kind of knew that Potlatch was out of reach, and that third place was the one that was up for grabs,” coach Janna Privette told the Free Press. “It's kind of weird having two teams and having to tell them both that their goal is to beat the kids who have been their teammates all season. I knew it would be close, and all of the kids really ran their hearts out to try to make it happen.”
Running the district race as a team for the first time, the CV boys were “really determined to make it count,” Privette said.
Laban Francis, Ridge Shown, and Ethan O'Leary all ran nearly a minute faster than their previous personal records, and Preston Amerman (17:37) finished seventh overall.
Kamiah had lost one runner to injury — Robert Whitney — and had another — Derek Loewen — slowed by illness.
Jonas Oatman (19:08) qualified individually, one second ahead of teammate Michael Popp.
On the girls side, Prairie’s Ciara Chaffee (21:02) placed third at district and qualified individually, as did teammate Kyleigh Duclos (sixth, 21:49).
CV’s Melanie Gianopulos placed fifth (21:13) and qualified individually.
Coming — The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 2, at Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Amerman is listed 18th among the 1A boys entries, and Chaffee is listed 18th among the 1A girls; in all classifications, there are 850 entries.
