KAMIAH – The Bob Squires Sports Complex was the site of the first meet of Prairie’s cross-country season Thursday, Sept. 5, as well as the first official meet of the Clearwater Valley/Kamiah co-op’s season.
With seven teams gathering, including a large contingent from Logos and strong runners from Nezperce, the course took runners from a starting line in right field beyond the softball diamond for two loops within the complex and along nearby streets, to a finish at the usual time line after one last lap back at the track.
On the girls side, a Logos runner outpaced Prairie’s Ciara Chaffee, who took second place.
On the boys side, CV’s Preston Amerman led the pack past the first turn, but was overtaken by a host of Logos runners as well as Nezperce’s Joe McGuigan.
Full results will be reported in this week’s print edition, on newsstands Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.