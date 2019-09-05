Ciara Chaffee
Buy Now

Ciara Chaffee of Prairie took second place in the girls cross-country race held Thursday, Sept. 5, in Kamiah.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

KAMIAH – The Bob Squires Sports Complex was the site of the first meet of Prairie’s cross-country season Thursday, Sept. 5, as well as the first official meet of the Clearwater Valley/Kamiah co-op’s season.

SPTS - xc - boys race start.jpg
Buy Now

The Clearwater Valley/Kamiah cross-country hosted a high school meet Thursday at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.

With seven teams gathering, including a large contingent from Logos and strong runners from Nezperce, the course took runners from a starting line in right field beyond the softball diamond for two loops within the complex and along nearby streets, to a finish at the usual time line after one last lap back at the track.

Joe McGuigan
Buy Now

Joe McGuigan of Nezperce is one of this year's runners to beat.

On the girls side, a Logos runner outpaced Prairie’s Ciara Chaffee, who took second place.

On the boys side, CV’s Preston Amerman led the pack past the first turn, but was overtaken by a host of Logos runners as well as Nezperce’s Joe McGuigan.

Preston Amerman
Buy Now

Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley led the men's race past the first turn.

Full results will be reported in this week’s print edition, on newsstands Sept. 11.

William Hooper
Buy Now

William Hooper of Prairie competes in the cross-country meet in Kamiah on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.