The Clearwater Valley/Kamiah cross-country cooperative visited the McCall area last Saturday, Aug. 24, for a pre-season meet at Ponderosa State Park.
CV/K reported times for local runners were as follows:
Yesica Gonzalez finished in 35:20, “but the entire field of runners took a wrong turn and ended up running an extra two kilometers during that race,” coach Janna Privette told the Free Press. “I was really impressed with Yesica's effort, especially with the mental barrier of having to run the extra distance unexpectedly.”
On the boys side, Preston Amerman finished in 20:32, Ridge Shown finished in 21:16, Derek Loewen finished in 21:36, Ryan Sackett finished in 22:32 and Tristin Dominguez finished in 22:33.
“I was really impressed with how close together all of our boys times were for this first meet,” Privette said. “I think it’s going to be a constant battle this season to see who is on our varsity squad. That sort of friendly competition is a great way to help our guys run some fast times and hopefully be competitive against the other teams in our district. Obviously we were missing several runners who did not yet have enough practices to compete. We should be closer to full force for our home meet next week.”
The CV/K team is scheduled to host area teams in Kamiah at 4 p.m. Sept. 5.
