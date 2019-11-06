Clearwater Valley’s Melanie Gianopulos posted the highest individual placement among locals who ran at the 1A cross-country meet last Saturday in Pocatello.
Gianopulos placed 24th in the girls race, with a time of 21 minutes, 40.37 seconds.
Prairie’s Ciara Chaffee (31st, 22:04.59) and Kyleigh Duclos (40th, 22:52.39) followed.
Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs (45th, 22:59.20) also ran at state.
•
On the boys side, Clearwater Valley’s team ranked 13th in the scoring, led by Preston Amerman (29th, 18:07.25) and followed up by Ethan O’Leary (69th, 19:57.05), Laban Francis (83rd, 21:25.32), Ridge Shown (85th, 21:28.00), Logan Mossman (90th, 22:31.73) and Tristin Dominguez (91st, 22:39.27).
Kamiah’s Jonas Oatman placed 70th (20:12.08).
For Nezperce, Joe McGuigan placed 43rd (18:34.27) and Cole Seiler finished 50th (18:42.96).
