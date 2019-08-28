Last fall, the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah cross-country cooperative saw seven Kubs run for a boys team score at state, while two Rams ran as individuals in the males race. The co-op’s top boy, Michael MacMenamin, graduated, but the program is taking a step forward. This fall, CV has enough for a full boys team of its own, so with a good season and a bit of good luck at the district meet this October, CV/K could well send a second full contingent to Pocatello this October.
On the girls side, one CV/K runner qualified for the state run last fall – Melanie Gianopulos, who finished sixth in 1A Idaho, having placed second at state as a sophomore.
“She’s really looking for one of those top spots again,” CV/K coach Janna Privette told the Free Press Aug. 19.
Privette -- who formally coached the co-op runners in 2017 and 2018 and had a child this fall -- is helping out informally, with Jeff Loewen having been hired as coach shortly before practices began.
“I have a son on the team,” he told the Free Press Aug. 19 of his decision to step up. “He’s a senior, and I didn’t want to see him lose his senior season at the sport he wants to do.”
“He saved me,” Privette said.
The co-op has 15 runners – four girls, 11 boys.
“That’s a little less than last year,” Privette said. “We lost a couple of seniors, and we had a couple of injuries. We had a couple of kids that just didn’t come out, unfortunately, and we have some new kids. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do.”
On the boys side, state qualifier Preston Amerman is back, and in the early going, Loewen has been impressed with newcomers Laban Francis, Ridge Shown and Ryan Sackett.
“I think the Kamiah boys will be right up there, but I’m excited to see what the CV boys do,” Privette said. “Derek [Loewen] has been doing a lot of running this summer, and he’s amped about trying to get back to state.”
The team’s first meet of 2019 was Aug. 24 in McCall; due to production deadlines, those results will be published on the regular Free Press sports page Aug. 28.
The state meet will be held Nov. 2 at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
“There aren’t any really, really big hills,” Privette said. “The big thing is the elevation. Last time we were there, Cole Olsen was running. He had been doing training runs up near Elk City that summer and during the season on the weekends. It’s a nice course, but that elevation is rough.”
In November 2016, the Free Press reported, Olsen, having placed sixth at state the year before, “rocketed from the 17th seed to first place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.