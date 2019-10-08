CV/K cross-country co-op’s day at the Inland Empire Challenge last Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Lewiston Orchards was “a great, fast day for us as almost every single runner set a personal or season best time,” coach Janna Privette told the Free Press.
In the high school girls race, Melanie Gianopulos finished 25th in 21:53, trailing runners from larger schools such as Lake City, Lewiston, McCall, Moscow, Pullman and Sandpoint.
“Melanie had a great day,” Privette said. “I was very impressed with the way she competed, especially against other runners in our division. With about 600 meters to go in the race she was 10 seconds behind Ciara Chaffee (21:55) of Prairie and Halee Bohman (22:05) of Troy. Melanie was able to really turn it on and finish well ahead of both competitors, making her the second runner in our division across the line. She's not quite back where she was at the end of last season yet, but with a few more weeks in the season I think she will get there.”
For Prairie, Kyleigh Duclos (22:20), Jessie Sonnen (24:33), Leeann Lightfield (28:18) and Sierra Chapman (30:21) ran varsity.
On the boys side, CV/K junior Preston Amerman (35th, 17:25) and senior Jonas Oatman (72nd, 19:10) booked new personal bests. “It was the first time under 18 minutes for Preston and the first time under 20 minutes for Jonas, and to do it by such a hefty margin was very impressive,” Privette said.
Also running under 20 minutes for the first time this season were Derek Loewen (19:21) and Ryan Sackett (19:50).
Coming — CV/K has two regular season meets to go, with Troy on Oct. 10 and Potlatch on Oct. 15 before districts.
“The top half of scoring teams at districts will make it to state, and right now it looks like there will be six scoring teams so three will go to state,” Privette said. “We know Logos will take the district title, but then it should be a pretty good race between Kamiah, CV, Potlatch, and Troy for those other two spots.”
