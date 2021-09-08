Meet bagged
The cross-country meet previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, at Nezperce High School has been cancelled due to covid.

"They will try to make this up, but not certain at this point," Clearwater Valley athletic director Allen Hutchens said.

