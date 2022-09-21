Grangeville’s Kylie Rasmussen photo

Grangeville’s Kylie Rasmussen took first place at the Prairie Invitational last Saturday, Sept. 17, where she’s pictured in Pirate reds, as the Bulldogs are co-oping with Prairie to run this fall.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

COTTONWOOD — Grangeville’s Ryan Detweiler — running in an old-school Prairie High track uniform, as the Bulldogs are co-oping with Prairie to field cross-country teams — placed third at the Pirates’ home meet last Saturday, Sept. 17. Detweiler (19:45) trailed Troy’s Alden Chamberlin (19:31) and Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg (19:37) placed second while leading the CV/K co-op boys.

On the girls side, another Grangeville runner, Kylie Rasmussen (25:27) placed first in Pirate reds and CV’s Evelyn Ward (26:43) took second in the CV/K blacks. Prairie’s Natalie Goeckner (26:58) took third in Prairie black, and Kamiah’s Kelsee Hunt (27:21) took fourth.

