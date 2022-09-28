BOISE — Running last Saturday at the massive Bob Firman Invitational races held Sept. 23-24 at Eagle Island State Park, Prairie’s cross-country runners took on the biggest competition of their season, and Pirates freshman Chase Vonbargen broke into the top half of a section that included more than 340 runners from 48 schools.
He placed 145th in that grouping with a time of 20 minutes, 34.7 seconds — followed by Jackson Enneking (198, 21:35), Ben Secrest (22:00), Morgan Poxleitner (23:21), Dylan Klapprich (24:04), Zane Uptmor (26:08) and Landon Riener (26:34).
