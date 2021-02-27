(4 p.m.) Clearwater Valley's Daring Cross (138) pinned Sam Martin of St. Maries to claim third place at the state wrestling tournament. CV's Landon Olsen (120) won a 6-2 decision over Ririe's Brian Ferguson to take fifth. Highland's Kadence Beck (106) finished sixth.
(2:45 p.m.) CV's Daring Cross beat Declo's Nathan Gerratt and Firth's Dustin Bartausky to reach the class 138 semifinal, in which he fell to Grace's Rhet Jorgensen. Cross won his consolation semifinal against Marsing's Troy Miller to reach the third place match.
Highland's Kadence Beck (106) took a top-six finish with two pins against Aberdeen's Santiago Nava and Tri-Valley's Russell Noah to reach the semifinal. Grace's Hans Newby pinned her in the semifinal, and North Fremont's Cruz Estrada pinned her in the consolation semifinal. Beck and West Side's Jed Hurren will wrestle for fifth place.
CV's Landon Olsen also cracked the top six, having reached the class 120 semifinal by way of wins over West Jefferson's Kameron Sauer and Ririe's Brian Ferguson. He fell to Malad's Ben Wray in the semifinal, then fell to Declo's Dax Blackmon in the consolation semifinal. He'll rematch against Ferguson for fifth place.
After a loss in the first round, CV's Isaac Goodwin (220) won two consolation rounds before Declo's Miguel Juarez pinned him in the third consolation round.
After a loss in the quarterfinal, CV's Anthony Fabbi (126) won one consolation round match and fell to Aberdeen's Hiatt Beck.
CV's Keegan Robeson (126) went 1-2, while Anthony Carter (160) and Bass Myers (182) both went 0-2 for the tournament.
After a first round loss, Kamiah's Porter Whipple (195) won two consolation matches before he lost by fall to Malad's Jaxon Thompson. Kamiah's Connor Weddle (170) also went 2-2, winning two consolation rounds before falling to Ririe's Gavin Harris.
Kamiah's Colton Ocain (145) went 1-2.
Grangeville's Sebastian Darwish (182) pinned Salmon's Tyler Fitte, was pinned by Malad's William Maddox, pinned Aberdeen's Antwan Mosqueda and was pinned by West Jefferson's Kamren Wright.
Four Bulldogs went 1-2 on the day: Gaven Gibleau (132), Mason Frei (152), Ryan Cuthbert (170) and Adam Sabota (285). Levi Stowell (195) went 0-2.
Prairie's Holli Schumacher (113) went 0-2 for the tournament.
(11:45 a.m.) As the state wrestling tournament continues at Ford Idaho Center, Highland's Kadence Beck (106), Clearwater Valley's Landon Olsen (120) and CV's Daring Cross (138) have advanced to their respective quarterfinals, while other local wrestlers remain in the trophy hunt via consolation rounds.
Those in the trophy hunt at last check included CV's Anthony Fabbi (126) and Isaac Goodwin (220), Kamiah's Connor Weddle (170) and Porter Whipple (195) and Grangeville's Sebastian Darwish (182).
