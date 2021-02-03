KOOSKIA — A few wrestlers among the 117 who turned up for the Clearwater Valley Duals last Friday and Saturday scored more for their teams than CV’s Daring Cross, but fewer wrestled more than he did. Cross posted an 8-1 record with seven live wins at 138 as well as one at 145, with his only loss by way of fall in three minutes against Sam Martin of St. Maries.
CV’s Isaac Goodwin (3-6 at 220) also got in nine live matches Jan. 29-30, and Tristin Dominguez (5-4 at 152), Anthony Carter (7-2 at 160) and Connor Weddle (7-2 at 170) got in eight live matches apiece, as the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah cooperative took fifth among 10 teams who sent representatives to CVHS. Ririe took first in team scoring, and the competition also involved athletes out of Lewiston, Melba, Salmon and Tri-Valley, as well as Grangeville, Orofino and McCall,
The duals format matched each of the teams one-on-one, with each team then matching up wrestlers by weight. Including exhibitions that did not count for team scoring as well as forfeits that did, the event made for as many as 10 matches for some wrestlers.
For CV/K Landon Olson went 8-1 at 120 and 3-1 in live matches, Keegan Robeson went 6-3 at 126 and 2-3 in live matches, Anthony Fabbi went 1-2 at 126 in three live matches, Payton Wilson went 5-4 at 132 and 3-4 in live matches. Colton Ocain went 5-1, including 3-1 in live matches at 145 and he beat Lewiston JV’s Gabriel Ruth at 138. Bass Myers went 8-1 at 182 and 5-1 in live matches, Porter Whipple went 5-4 at 195 and 2-4 in live matches,
Grangeville ended up sixth in team scoring, as Kadence Beck went 9-0 including three live wins at 106 and Mason Frei went 6-3 in nine live matches at 152. Keira White competed in 10 matches at 132 and 138 including an exhibition win over St. Maries’ Madelynn Johnson, and Holli Schumacher (6-2 at 113) went 1-2 in live matches including a pin of Salmon’s Hunter Yeazle. Grangeville’s Gaven Gibleau went 3-2 at 138 and Anjel Kent went 4-4 in live matches on the way to 5-4 at 160. Sebastian Darwish went 4-1 in live matches at 170, and 5-1 overall. Two Bulldogs booked their first varsity wins: Levi Stowell (195) pinned Orofino’s Ian Powell and Seth Blick (220) pinned Salmon’s Garret Rich. Heavyweight Adam Sabota went 6-3 in eight live matches, including wins over Jake Carr of McCall, Logan Snarr and Graydon Mader of Lewiston JV, and Cody Dickard and Charles Arrington of Melba,
This weekend, Clearwater Valley is on to compete Feb. 5-6 at the 32nd annual Weiser Invitational Tournament, with 18 teams to wrestle 3-10 p.m. Friday and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.