KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball girls led 2-0 and then trailed Kamiah for much of the rest of the contest during the district tournament quarterfinal held Feb. 3 at CVHS. But the Rams rallied back from a 26-18 halftime deficit to take the first of several one-point leads on a shot by Kadance Schilling late in the third quarter, and, after a tense back-and-forth during the fourth quarter, held on to win 45-40.
Kamiah’s Laney Landmark scored 12 points during the first half and finished with 16 in the contest, and among her points were two foul shots that pushed the Kubs’ lead to seven, 24-17, with 52 seconds left in the second quarter.
CV did not allow a basket during the first four minutes of the third quarter, closing the margin to 26-24 before KHS guard Mariah Porter converted her rebound of her own miss into a basket that kept Kamiah narrowly ahead.
During the desperate moments that followed, CV cut the lead to one, 31-30, then used two tie-ups to take possession back from the Kubs. Kamiah answered with a steal by Kelsee Hunt, but CV forced a turnover, which led to Schilling’s lead-changing basket.
The Kubs countered during the fourth quarter with hoops by Karlee Skinner and Laney Landmark, but CV countered each of those, first with a hoop by Schilling, then with a pair of free throws by Tobie Yocum. Then Porter scored with a scoop, putting KHS 37-36 with less than five minutes remaining. CV’s Taya Pfefferkorn answered, and the next basket belonged to Schilling for a three-point lead, 40-37, with 3:14 left in the game.
After Yocum stole an entry pass intended for Porter posting up on the right block, Schilling drew Logan Landmark’s fifth foul and made two free throws for a five-point lead, 42-37. Laney Landmark scored a breakaway basket which cut the lead back to one possession with 55 seconds left, after which Reesa Loewen forced Schilling into a mishandle as the Kubs dialed up their backcourt pressure.
But no Kamiah shot would fall, and the Rams extended the lead at the end.
“The best thing we did tonight was, after being down by eight at half time, coming out strong in the second half,” Rams coach Darren Yocum said afterward. “They wanted it. They got the stops that we asked for, and got themselves back in the game.”
“We took away their three-point shooting, and that was the game plan,” Kubs coach Brandon Skinner said. “We wanted to come out and make sure that they didn’t hurt us with their great shooting, and we did that. The thing that we probably could have done better is not put them at the free throw line, which hurt us down the stretch.”
