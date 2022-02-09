LEWISTON — Shada Edwards (14 points) and Tobie Yocum (12) paced the Clearwater Valley basketball girls past Potlatch 49-28 on Monday night, Feb. 7. CV led 20-9 at halftime and extended that lead to 14 during the third quarter before Potlatch cut into it during the fourth.

Clearwater Valley improved to 14-8 overall and faced Troy after press time. The winner of the CV/Troy game Feb. 8 advances to a state tournament play-in game to be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 12 at Post Falls.

