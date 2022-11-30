KOOSKIA — With guard Landon Schlieper and forward Austin Curtis returning, the Clearwater Valley basketball boys have 12 out to play this season. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but we are talented,” head coach Bryson Shira said. “We’ll see how it goes — it’s raw.”
The Clearwater Valley basketball boys open at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Timberline, then host Genesee at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, after the girls game that afternoon.
