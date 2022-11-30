KOOSKIA — With guard Landon Schlieper and forward Austin Curtis returning, the Clearwater Valley basketball boys have 12 out to play this season. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but we are talented,” head coach Bryson Shira said. “We’ll see how it goes — it’s raw.”

The Clearwater Valley basketball boys open at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Timberline, then host Genesee at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, after the girls game that afternoon.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments