Clearwater Valley football coach Roger Whalen is offering two camps for elementary- and middle school-aged kids this summer. Grades 3-5 go 5-7 p.m. July 22-25 and grades 6-8 go 5-7 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Cost is $20 per kid. Register with Melissa Carter, 208-935-5134, or Crystal McElreath, 208-507-1042. All proceeds go to CVHS football.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.