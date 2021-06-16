KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley High School fall sports schedules announced last week feature the football season opener Aug. 28 against Raft River at Middleton High School. Kickoff is 4 p.m. MT. that Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, which will also showcase Prairie against Glenns Ferry that evening.
Volleyball season begins Aug. 26 at Logos, with a preseason jamboree at Prairie Aug. 24, and with the Rams’ first home matches Aug. 31 against Genesee and Troy.
The football team is on bye Sept. 3, with a visit to Prairie Sept. 10 followed by: Sept. 17 vs. Genesee, Sept. 25 at Logos, Oct. 1 at Lapwai, Oct. 8 vs. Potlatch, Oct. 15 at Troy and Oct. 22 vs. Kamiah.
The volleyball schedule continues with 17 matches in September and October: Sept. 2 at Prairie (tri-match with Kamiah), Sept. 7 at Potlatch, Sept. 13 vs. Lapwai, Sept. 14 at Orofino, Sept. 20 at Timberline, Sept. 21 at Genesee (tri-match with Logos), Sept. 23 vs. Potlatch, Sept. 30 at Kamiah (tri-match with Prairie), Oct. 4 at Lapwai, Oct. 5 at Troy, Oct. 7 vs. Highland, Oct. 11 vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 12 vs. Timberline, and Oct. 14 at St. John Bosco.
Homecoming night is Oct. 8. District and state tournaments will follow after the regular season, and schedules may be subject to change.
