KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley girls played at a pace Potlatch could not match, as Kadance Schilling (20 points), Shada Edwards (13) and Tobie Yocum (11) all scored double-digits predominantly by way of offense out of transition.
“I liked the way we were aggressive on the offensive side tonight,” said CV head coach Darren Yocum. “We want to get the ball up the court and shoot in the first 15 or 20 seconds if we can, which can be hard without a shot clock. That’s the mentality we want to have, and to keep from turning the ball over.”
Earlier in the week, Troy beat CV 52-45 and Prairie beat CV 57-27.
Against Potlatch, the Rams never trailed, having led 5-0 on hoops by Edwards and Yocum right from the opening tip. Potlatch got within 5-3 by routing offense through 6-0 center Jordan Reynolds, but CV scored the next 26 points in a row. Before Reynolds got another hoop, the Rams led 31-5.
Potlatch trimmed that slightly, but CV pushed the lead to 30 with a 9-0 run that spanned the end of the second and the beginning of the third quarters. The Rams’s big lead, 36, came by way of Trinity Yocum’s three-pointer during the fourth. CV ended up making six threes.
“We’ve been putting up about 23 to 25 threes a game,” Darren Yocum said. “We’ve been averaging about six or seven makes, but we’re going to get really hot one night and make 10 or 12 of them.”
Having wrapped up their regular season, the Rams’ next chance for a night like that will be in district tournament play, which for CV begins Feb. 8 at Kamiah. Kamiah swept the season series with a 53-43 win in December and a 62-37 win last month.
“We played a tough game against them here,” he said. “In the second game, they blew us out. The girls are ready to play them again. I wish it was here, but it’s not. But I’m glad we’re not having to drive to Genesee.”
CV holds the No. 5 seed, ahead of No. 6 Troy and behind Lapwai, Prairie, Genesee and Kamiah. Lapwai and Prairie have a bye into the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which begins Feb. 10, while the lower four seeds will be narrowed to two with single-elimination games Monday night.
(0) comments
