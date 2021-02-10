KOOSKIA — Connor Jackson scored 22 points including eight during the third quarter Feb. 5, when the Clearwater Valley basketball boys pulled firmly ahead of Potlatch on their way to a 48-43 win fraught with playoff implications. The victory kept CV in line for a top-six spot in the upcoming district tournament.
With Jackson racing up and down the court on fast break after fast break, CV stoked its lead to as many as 13. Potlatch regrouped and charged back to within five by the start of the fourth quarter, and to within one, 36-25, on a couple of free throws by Patrick McManus (20 points) with 6:27 remaining.
CV answered with Jacob Kolb tracking down and scoring off the carom of a teammate’s miss. On an ensuing possession, Potlatch blew its inbound play coverage, and CV capitalized with a basket by Layton Schlieper.
Potlatch again closed within three on McManus’ foul shots during the final two minutes, but Jackson countered those with a free throw pair of his own and then a layup.
Earlier in the week, Grangeville beat CV 59-30 in a non-league matchup. Clearwater Valley hosted Genesee after press time Feb. 9, and is set to visit Lapwai Feb. 16.
