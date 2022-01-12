KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley girls posted their fifth league win last Saturday, Jan. 8, by holding off Potlatch 42-40 on the strength of 20 points from Shada Edwards, who made three triples. Trinity Yocum sank two, and CV overcame a 23-21 halftime deficit, tying the game through three quarters.

Earlier in the week, the Rams beat St. John Bosco 64-34. Kadance Schilling (18 points), Edwards (16) and Tobie Yocum (15) scored double-digits for the Rams, and Jade Prigge notched 15 for the Patriots.

CV hosts Lapwai Jan. 13, visits Genesee Jan. 15, and hosts Kamiah Jan. 18.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments