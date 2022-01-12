KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley girls posted their fifth league win last Saturday, Jan. 8, by holding off Potlatch 42-40 on the strength of 20 points from Shada Edwards, who made three triples. Trinity Yocum sank two, and CV overcame a 23-21 halftime deficit, tying the game through three quarters.
Earlier in the week, the Rams beat St. John Bosco 64-34. Kadance Schilling (18 points), Edwards (16) and Tobie Yocum (15) scored double-digits for the Rams, and Jade Prigge notched 15 for the Patriots.
CV hosts Lapwai Jan. 13, visits Genesee Jan. 15, and hosts Kamiah Jan. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.