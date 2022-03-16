KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley is set to host Grangeville’s tennis team at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17, having opened Tuesday at home against Orofino. CVHS also has a March 21 home date against Culdesac and Orofino calendared for a 4 p.m. start.

