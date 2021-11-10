CV's Kadance Schilling photo

Kadance Schilling lines up a shot.

 Free Pres / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — A 50-37 win over Kamiah during their district tournament play-in back in February got the Clearwater Valley basketball girls two more games than they’d have otherwise had, and they’re looking to build on their playoff experience this season.

The Whitepine League figures to be as tough as ever, with Lapwai, Prairie, Genesee and Kamiah all having finished ahead of CV in the final standings last season, with Troy also among the mid-tier teams in the hunt for third place, and with Potlatch and Logos having won two games apiece last year.

For their part, the CV girls are looking to seniors Kadance Schilling and Tobie Yocum for leadership.

