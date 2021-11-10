KOOSKIA — A 50-37 win over Kamiah during their district tournament play-in back in February got the Clearwater Valley basketball girls two more games than they’d have otherwise had, and they’re looking to build on their playoff experience this season.
The Whitepine League figures to be as tough as ever, with Lapwai, Prairie, Genesee and Kamiah all having finished ahead of CV in the final standings last season, with Troy also among the mid-tier teams in the hunt for third place, and with Potlatch and Logos having won two games apiece last year.
For their part, the CV girls are looking to seniors Kadance Schilling and Tobie Yocum for leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.