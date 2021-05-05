KAMIAH — The Clearwater Valley/Kamiah softball co-op girls authored a split of a Friday evening double-header with Grangeville, and might have had a sweep if not for the time rule that ended both games early.
A 13-12 final in the opener saw CV/K charge back from a 7-0 deficit — a lead Grangeville assembled mainly on a three-run triple to left-center during the first inning. But the co-op team’s outfield play proved sharper later, with several catches in which the CV/K bench took great pride.
During the bottom of the first, CV/K took advantage of three walks to score four runs. Grangeville struck back with six more in the top of the second, with a two-run double by Kent breaking open the inning, followed by four runs from free bases.
The bottom of the second saw the CV/K batters connect consistently cutting the lead to 13-9 on a series of singles. CV/K escaped the top of the third without allowing a run, and cut Grangeville’s lead down to one run before Taylor Zimmerman recorded the final out with a catch near second base.
The second game opened with a 1-1 tie after one, with Macy Smith delivering the key hit for Grangeville on a double that brought in Camden Barger, and with a leadoff walk of Macy Morrow turning into the equalizer for the co-op.
The contest hinged in Grangeville’s favor during the second. A couple of walks were mitigated in part by an interference call between second and third, but GHS capitalized with a couple of hits, including a two-run single by Barger.
Grangeville held CV/K scoreless in the bottom of the second, and the co-op trailed 7-1 after a couple more hits during the top of the third.
The contest began to turn in the bottom of the third, with three walks leading to two more runs. A couple of strikeouts kept it 7-3 into the middle of the fourth, and the co-op pulled ahead on 10 walks and two hit batters during that bottom half, with the time rule called after the co-op’s lead hit 13-7.
