KOOSKIA — During the annual Clearwater Valley North-South Duals meet, the host CV/K wrestling team went 6-3 including a loss on tiebreakers to Melba last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29.
Individually, CV/K’s Bass Myers won seven matches during the two days of wrestling.
As a team, CV/K beat Lewiston JV, Orofino, Challis, Tri-Valley, Moscow and McCall, and lost to Salmon and Ririe as well as that Melba dual, during which Keyan Boller (126), Jake Fabbi (132), Anthony Carter (160) and Myers won matches and Parker Olsen (120) and Porter Whipple (220) won forfeits.
CV/K’s wins against Ririe included matches by Anthony Fabbi (145), Carter, Myers and Boller, and another forfeit for Whipple. Against Lewiston JV, Payton Wilson (152), Carter, Myers, Olsen, Boller, and both Fabbis won on the mat, and Isaac Goodwin (195) and Whipple won forfeits. CV/K’s Meg’n Blundell won an exhibition match.
CV/K’s dual against Orofino saw Myers, Goodwin, Olsen, Carter and both Fabbis win on the mat; Whipple and Boller both won forfeits. Against Challis, CV/K got wins from Boller, both Fabbis, Myers, Whipple and Estuardo Puderbaugh (170) on the mat, and Olsen, Carter and Goodwin won forfeits.
CV/K’s dual against Tri-Valley saw match wins from both Fabbis, Wilson and Myers, and Boller, Carter, Goodwin and Whipple won forfeits. Against Moscow, Boller, both Fabbis, Wilson and Myers won on the mat, and Olsen, Carter and Whipple won forfeits.
Against Salmon, both Fabbis, Puderbaugh and Goodwin won on the mat, and Boller, Wilson and Carter won forfeits. Against McCall, CV/K got wins on the mat from both Fabbis, Wilson and Olsen; Boller won a forfeit and Blundell pinned McCall’s Eden Basinger in an exhibition match.
Grangeville wrestlers won duals against Lewiston JV and Orofino. Also competing was Potlatch; the Loggers went 0-5 in their duals.
Individually, TJ Fetters (160) won five matches for the Bulldogs.
Against Challis, Parker Farmer (170) won his match and Fetters won an 8-7 decision in an exhibition match. Fetters, Kadence Beck (113) and Trenton Wren (120) won forfeits.
Against Moscow, Terry Eich (138) and Lucas Wren (126) won matches, and Farmer, Levi Stowell (220), and Beck won forfeits.
Against McCall, Fetters and Trenton Wren won matches and Beck and Lucas Wren won forfeits. Against Tri-Valley, Fetters and Eich won matches, while Beck and Lucas Wren won forfeits. Against Salmon, Fetters and Eich won matches, while Farmer and Lucas Wren won forfeits.
In beating the Lewiston JV, Beck and Fetters won matches and Trenton Wren, Eich and Stowell won forfeits.
Against Melba, Fetters pinned Izzy Martin for a win, and Beck and Holli Schumacher (120) won forfeits. Ririe won every match.
In beating Orofino, Grangeville got wins from Eich, Fetters, Stowell and Beck on the mat, and Lucas Wren won a forfeit.
Next, Feb. 4-5, local wrestlers travel to Challis for competition at 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
