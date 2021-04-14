KAMIAH — The Kamiah-Clearwater Valley softball co-op beat Genessee 12-10 last Saturday, rallying from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 with eight in the bottom of the second inning.
“The girls continue to get better and are continuing to reduce errors,” head coach Vinnie Martinez said. “However, we have a lot of work to do. Angel Dominguez pitched a great game and put the ball where we wanted it. Genessee batted well and was able to score a few runs off of our fielding errors. All in all, the girls were mentally tough and battled their way through a tough cold game. I am proud of the game they played and the work they continue to put in.”
At the plate, Kaitlyn Everett hit two singles as part of the winning effort.
Earlier in the week, CV/K beat Nezperce 22-2.
