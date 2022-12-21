GRANGEVILLE — The CV/K co-op wrestlers posted the highest team score among the nine squads that attended the Andrew Beck Memorial tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, which was named in remembrance of the GHS coach who passed away this fall.
His daughter, Kadence Beck, took first place in the class 113 bracket.
Top scorers for CV/K included first placers Parker Olsen (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), and girl Meg’n Blundell (138), and second placers Keegan Robeson (138), Jake Fabbi (152), Anthony Carter (170), Bass Myers (182), Isaac Goodwin (285), and girls Madilyn Stuivenga (145) and Emmalyn Boller (185).
Host Grangeville also got first place points from Becket Bowen (106), TJ Fetters (160) and, on the girls side, Holli Schumacher (126).
Next for Grangeville wrestlers is the St. Maries duals on Dec. 21, and local wrestlers return from winter break to action with another tournament Dec. 30 at St. Maries.
