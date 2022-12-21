GRANGEVILLE — The CV/K co-op wrestlers posted the highest team score among the nine squads that attended the Andrew Beck Memorial tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, which was named in remembrance of the GHS coach who passed away this fall.

His daughter, Kadence Beck, took first place in the class 113 bracket.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments