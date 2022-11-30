Kamiah's Porter Whipple photo

Kamiah's Porter Whipple is working toward returning to the state tournament in the 220 weight class.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — With six returning 2022 state medalists among 25 CV/K wrestlers hitting the mats this winter, the co-op has the look of a regional power — even as three more teams will contend for state tournament qualification at a single district tournament, including two bigger schools now classified in the same Idaho High School Activities Association enrollment bracket as Grangeville.

“The district looks a lot different this year,” head coach Carlos Martinez said of the addition of Priest River, Kellogg and Lapwai to the local state tournament qualification pool. “Lapwai is a smaller team, but Priest River and Kellogg are older established 3A teams who dropped down to the 2A ranks this year. They might have 30-plus kids, and Kellogg has been a tough team. We go to tournaments to see them all the time, and Kellogg’s never one to discount or sleep on.”

