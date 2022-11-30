KOOSKIA — With six returning 2022 state medalists among 25 CV/K wrestlers hitting the mats this winter, the co-op has the look of a regional power — even as three more teams will contend for state tournament qualification at a single district tournament, including two bigger schools now classified in the same Idaho High School Activities Association enrollment bracket as Grangeville.
“The district looks a lot different this year,” head coach Carlos Martinez said of the addition of Priest River, Kellogg and Lapwai to the local state tournament qualification pool. “Lapwai is a smaller team, but Priest River and Kellogg are older established 3A teams who dropped down to the 2A ranks this year. They might have 30-plus kids, and Kellogg has been a tough team. We go to tournaments to see them all the time, and Kellogg’s never one to discount or sleep on.”
Powerhouse St. Maries, where the football team joined the Central Idaho League through a classification change in 2012, “has got a really good team, and a bunch of returning guys that can shock people,” Martinez said, “and Potlatch always competes.”
For their part, the CV/K wrestlers are looking good as they prepare for their season opener Dec. 2-3 at Potlatch.
“25 is more than we’ve had in a while,” Martinez said, “and we’ve got our state qualifiers back.”
Those returning qualifiers are Parker Olsen (132, 120 last year), Keegan Robeson (132 or 138, 132 last year), Keyan Boller (138, 126 last year), Anthony Fabbi (145), Colton Ocain (145), Jake Fabbi (152, 132 last year), Anthony Carter (160), Estuardo Puderbaugh (170), Bass Myers (182), Connor Weddle (195), Porter Whipple (220) and Isaac Goodwin (285, 195 last year).
On the girls side, the co-op has five out including Meg’n Blundell (132), who placed fourth in the highly competitive 138 class in last year’s district tournament and returns as the squad’s most experienced wrestler. The team will have a girl competing at each of the middle weights: 126, 132, 138, 145 and 152.
“There are a couple of tournaments that we’re going to try and get them to that are specifically girls-only tournaments,” Martinez said on Monday evening, Nov. 28. “Most everybody’s hosting a girls bracket now, but we want to get into a couple where there’s quite a few girls.”
Girls wrestling has seen explosive growth in recent years, and the participation count statewide is verging on a level that would have IHSAA host a full-fledged state tournament in parallel with the boys event slated for Feb. 23-25 in Nampa.
“If there’s more than 450 girls certified in the state before the end of the assessment period, which is tomorrow (Nov. 29), Yeah. So before the end of the assessment period, then they’ll make it a full 16-seed bracketed tournament for state. They already did make it 12 instead of eight, they’ve added some weight classes…[and] they made it a three-day meet to compensate for the additional wrestling.”
“We expect a bunch of girls this year, as evidenced by our team moving from one to five,” he added. “Everybody’s team [boys and girls] seems to be up a little bit this year. I think we’re looking at close to 200 kids in district, from 115 last year.”
State qualification out of the bigger district this season is top-three plus three the next three “at large” from any district statewide.
With two more far north (District I) teams in the mix, the district tournament location — scheduled in Feb. 18 in Grangeville — is coming up for debate among the coaches.
“There’s a proposal on the table to try and make it in Potlatch and St. Maries and rotate back and forth between Potlatch and St. Maries,” Martinez said. “It’s being debated right now as to whether it stays in Grangeville or not. It’s a recent wrinkle that got thrown in, and it’ll probably get figured out here in the next couple of weeks.”
Martinez is looking forward to once again hosting the Clearwater Valley duals tournament the last weekend of January, Jan. 27-28, and is hopeful to keep the Wendell tournament on the schedule Jan. 13-14. Potentially weighing against that trip would be travel distance and weather. In its favor, competing at Wendell would improve CV/K athletes’ opportunity to secure one of those “at large” state tournament seeds.
“I don’t know if it’s going to stand or not,” Martinez said of the trip to Wendell. “It’s the same weekend as Orofino, but when you go to Wendell, you see every team in the south — everyone but North Fremont shows up for that — and as far as state seeding criteria goes, for the head-to-head criteria, Wendell, you can’t do any better than that.”
