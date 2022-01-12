MERIDIAN — With Keyan Boller (126), Bass Myers (182) and Porter Whipple (220) in first place and three others scoring team points, the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah wrestling co-op team took second place behind 5A Madison at the 35-team Mountain View JV Invitational last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8.
Boller had a bye in the first round and won two decisions among his four matches, including a 5-2 win in his final against Jose Terrazas of Redmond. Earlier in the tournament, he pinned Fisher Matlick of Owyhee, won a 13-4 major decision over Gabe Wilcox of Madison, and pinned Ethan Powell of Redmond.
Myers booked four pins among five wins, downing Brett Wadley of Ridgevue, Roderick James of Wasatch and Mario D’Orazio of Kuna, then outscoring Tarik Dzanic of Mountain View in the semifinal and pinning Quinn Richards of Wasatch for first place.
Whipple, after a first round bye, pinned Kenai Huff of LeGrande, then won three straight decisions: 6-5 over Tucker French of Capital, 6-4 over Tommy Ishida of Ontario, and, in the final, 12-9 over Philly Vasi of Skyview.
Also scoring for CV/K were Jake Fabbi (132), Anthony Fabbi (145), and Anthony Carter (160), with each placing third in his weight.
In Nampa at the same time, Daring Cross (138) went 1-2 at the Rollie Lane Invitational tournament. He won a 6-5 decision over Marquez Arredondo of Caldwell in the second consolation round — enough to get CV/K on the scoreboard at that event as well.
Also at the Rollie Lane Invitational, Meg’n Blundell (138) scored four girls team points with a consolation round win over Shayla Woodland of Skyline.
With 72 varsity boys teams and 50 varsity girls teams representing schools of all classifications, the Rollie Lane tournament is among the state’s largest high school wrestling events each year.
For the Grangeville team, which also includes Prairie and Highland wrestlers, TJ Fetters (160) took second place at Mountain View, with four pins before taking Jared Isaacson of La Grande to the limit in a 19-12 decision in the final. Three girls competed at Rollie Lane, with Kadence Beck (113) taking second in her class, Holli Schumacher (120) 0-for-2 and Keira White (126) 2-2 plus a bye. Beck met Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow in the final, and Zimmerman prevailed with a pin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.