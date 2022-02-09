CHALLIS — Keyan Boller (126) and Anthony Fabbi (145) each scored 22 team points, which helped lift the CV/K wrestling co-op to seventh place among 24 teams at the Challis Invitational tournament last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5.
Boller pinned Walter Killian of Shelley, Lucas Wren of Grangeville, Jason Fleming of Sugar-Salem, Roan Larsen of Firth and Joey Hansen of West Side. On his way to the third-place match against Hansen, Boller also won an 8-3 decision against Tyson Tatton of Twin Falls, who had pinned Boller during their clash early in the tournament.
Fabbi placed second, with pins of West Side’s Max Mumford, Sugar-Salem’s Thatcher Norman, a sudden victory over Melba’s Grant Svedin, and a 7-1 decision loss in the first-place match against Melba’s McKoy Richardson.
Porter Whipple (220) scored 19 team points and placed fourth. His wins included pins of West Jefferson’s Bridger Garner, Teton’s Ryan Frey, Shelley’s Anthony Hackman and Teton’s Robbie McCashland. He lost two matches to Twin Falls’ Zahne Ruiz, first in the quarterfinal, then in the third-place match.
Also placing fourth was Jake Fabbi (132), who scored 16 team points with wins over West Jefferson’s Keldon Young, Jerome’s Dallin Wellard and Emmett’s Dawson Conklin, and losses to Sugar-Salem’s Tristen Brown and Ririe’s Hyrum Boone.
Parker Olsen (120), Bass Myers (182), Rene Bitar Lopez (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195) also scored team points for CV/K.
In the girls bracket, Meg’n Blundell (138-145) placed second, pinning Bonneville’s Heather Byrne and being pinned by Emmett’s Beth Johnson. Kadence Beck (113) placed first for Grangeville, and Holli Schumacher (120) placed third for Grangeville.
Parker Farmer was the only boy to score team points for Grangeville, with a pin of Firth’s Troy Johnson early in the tournament.
Local wrestlers competed Feb. 8 at Grangeville for the Bulldogs’ senior night, and are in action again at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.
