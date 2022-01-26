LEWISTON — Four top-four finishes put the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op wrestlers in seventh place among 15 teams at the annual Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, at Lewiston High School.
CV/K coach Carlos Martinez said one of his team’s best contests of the tournament was the match for third place in which Bass Myers (182) took on a wrestler out of Mead who had pinned him in a minute earlier in the tournament. Myers’ earlier meeting against Deklen Agloinga came during the quarterfinal round; Martinez said Myers had approached that one tentatively, but was much more himself during the second encounter.
In between, Myers had three other matches, against wrestlers out of Mead, Moscow and Colfax, and he won them all with relatively late pins.
Agloinga got the better of him in the rematch, but Martinez said he showed his capabilities in extending that contest to three minutes.
CV/K’s Keyan Boller (126) and Anthony Carter (160) also placed fourth in their respective weights.
The area’s highest placement belonged to Anthony Fabbi (145), who took third by way of a consolation semifinal win over teammate Colton Ocain and a quick pin of Weiser’s Clayton Beesley in the consolation final.
For CV/K, Meg’n Blundell went 3-2 in girls’ competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.