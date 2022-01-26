CV/K wrestling photo

The Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op wrestlers tested themselves against top competition from across the region, including wrestlers from Weiser, Kennewick, and Spokane-area Mead, which posted the highest team score.

LEWISTON — Four top-four finishes put the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op wrestlers in seventh place among 15 teams at the annual Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, at Lewiston High School.

CV/K coach Carlos Martinez said one of his team’s best contests of the tournament was the match for third place in which Bass Myers (182) took on a wrestler out of Mead who had pinned him in a minute earlier in the tournament. Myers’ earlier meeting against Deklen Agloinga came during the quarterfinal round; Martinez said Myers had approached that one tentatively, but was much more himself during the second encounter.

In between, Myers had three other matches, against wrestlers out of Mead, Moscow and Colfax, and he won them all with relatively late pins.

Agloinga got the better of him in the rematch, but Martinez said he showed his capabilities in extending that contest to three minutes.

CV/K’s Keyan Boller (126) and Anthony Carter (160) also placed fourth in their respective weights.

The area’s highest placement belonged to Anthony Fabbi (145), who took third by way of a consolation semifinal win over teammate Colton Ocain and a quick pin of Weiser’s Clayton Beesley in the consolation final.

For CV/K, Meg’n Blundell went 3-2 in girls’ competition.

