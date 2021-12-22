GRANGEVILLE —With eight teams on hand, Clearwater Valley and Kamiah took another team scoring title with 229 team points, while several CV/K wrestlers placed first overall at the Grangeville Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Outscoring the contingents from Moscow (173), St. Maries (151) and McCall (148), CV/K got top finishes from Keyan Boller (126), Jake Fabbi (132), Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145) and, in the girls bracket, Meg’n Blundell (170). Several others placed second: Connor Weddle (170), Bass Myers (182), Isaac Goodwin (195) and Porter Whipple (220).
Jake Fabbi’s pin of Moscow’s Aidan Prakash in the 132-pound final was his fourth pin of the day, and marked his 10th win of the season.
Kadence Beck took first place for Grangeville in the 113 weight class, pinning two Lewiston JV wrestlers and scoring nine team points. Becket Bowen (106) and TJ Fetters (160) posted second place finishes, and Terry Eich (132) finished third in that weight after running into Fabbi in that semifinal.
Coming up, CVK and Grangeville are both scheduled to compete Dec. 30 at St. Maries, then to ring in the new year Jan. 7-8 at Orofino.
