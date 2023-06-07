KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys baseball team recently received a donation of 52 new overhead lights for the field. This allows for the ability to play night games for various CV sports.
Coach Josh Bradley and assistant coach Ben Barger started the project as a response to the inability to safely play under the old lights due to the poor condition they were in.
“I remember as a kid once a year we were able to play in the high school stadium and they turned the lights on, and it felt like you were playing in the Super Bowl. We just wanted that experience for these kids who play on these fields,” Barger explained.
“We’ve had bad lights for a while, ever since I’ve been here. They were very dim, and there would be ones burnt out. I would talk to some people about fixing them, and they would basically say that, ‘We can’t get the parts anymore, the truck is in Spokane, etc.’ It was always one of these deals where we just kinda dealt with it. The baseball umpires a few years back were like ‘These aren’t safe to be playing under, we shouldn’t be playing any night games.’ We were told it was out of reach as far as the scope of the project.” Bradley remarked. “This last year we just were tired of hearing it’s out of reach.”
Bradley has been the high school baseball coach for 10 years, and coached Babe Ruth (for 10-12- and 13-15-year-old kids) for five years prior to that. Originally from Montana, he and his wife, Shilo, moved to the area in 2006, and they have a 9-year-old daughter named Willa. Barger has been the assistant coach for two years, and he and his wife, Brianna, have four children: Maya, Eden, Brooklyn and Lincoln.
“We started looking into pricing, and we checked with some places and kinda figured it out. When we actually got down to it, with buying the lights, we found that it was something that was manageable, at least we thought it was manageable. Ben talked to Avista, which was awesome during this process. They basically said, ‘You get the lights, we’ll put them up, no cost,’ We just kinda started putting it together with the goal of being able to use them for this season,” Bradley explained.
The two coaches then started fundraising for the project, which cost around $30,000. Freedom Northwest Credit Union donated the largest sum, $20,000, to the project.
“They basically said they could cover two-thirds of it if we came up with the rest,” Bradley commented.
Other businesses donated as well, such as Idaho Sportmans Lodge, The Life Center, Loving Hands, Cloninger’s, VEST (Valley Educational Support Team), and KYRO (Kooskia Youth Recreation Organization). The football program and the fundraiser account for the baseball program also donated funds.
“I think it’s important to note that for a district that’s really struggling with its resources, that the community recognized that and just said ‘Yeah, I want to help.’ Every sponsor we went to, there was literally no problem convincing. We did prepare documentation to say here’s what we are doing, here’s how much it costs, this is exactly where your money is going, so there was a responsibility aspect to it. The phone calls that were made were like boom, boom, boom. This project has shed a little bit of light on the fact that people in the community still care,” Barger remarked.
After getting the funding needed, the team was able to get to work mounting the new lights on the braces. Around 100 hours of work was put in by the baseball team to mount and get the lights ready for Avista.
“We and the team actually mounted the lights on the ground and had them assembled and ready for Avista. Then Avista came with their bucket trucks and they took down the old lights and took the new lights as they were mounted on the braces and got everything in the air. Every light had an exact position it had to be aimed with a laser pointer. We put it on a map and overlaid the map on Google and had to lay a piece of white Styrofoam at every spot, 52 positions. That’s so it distributes light effectively; there’s a science to it. Avista did all that, and they rewired everything, did all the electrical at no cost,” Barger said.
These new lights won’t just be utilized by the baseball team. Different sports, such as football and KYRO, will be able to make use of the new lights, as well.
“Our KYRO 13- to 15-year-old kids play on this field, too. Our youth football kids, the 3rd-4th and 5th-6th grade KYRO team, play on this football field. You’ve got a lot of youth on this field throughout the community,” Bradley said. “That’s one thing the credit union was big on, that this field touches so many people in the community.”
As the season comes to an end, both coaches reflected on the year, and the great team they have built.
“We got a great team. I think one of the highs of the season is just seeing that, yes, we’ve lost games, but I see a lot of teams that there’s yelling at each other, and there are guys not picking each other up, and man, this team, when one guy is struggling, there’s someone with a hand on his shoulder. And the comradery of the team, they get their heads down, but we got a great group of guys,” Barger commented.
“We’re looking forward to next year when we hold our third annual South Fork Slugfest baseball tournament, being able to expand, play more late games, and have more teams come,” Bradley finished.
CV baseball thanked the sponsors of the new athletic lights, Avista for donating four days of work, and the players.
