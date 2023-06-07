KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys baseball team recently received a donation of 52 new overhead lights for the field. This allows for the ability to play night games for various CV sports.

Coach Josh Bradley and assistant coach Ben Barger started the project as a response to the inability to safely play under the old lights due to the poor condition they were in.

