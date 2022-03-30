KOOSKIA — Pitching performances last week by Clearwater Valley softballers Angel Dominguez and Jessica Ketola lifted the Rams to a 2-0 start as the CVHS batters pummeled Nezperce 16-1 on March 22 and rallied past Prairie 4-3 on March 23.
Against Nezperce, Ketola and Meg’n Blundell each hit a single and a double and three others hit two singles apiece: Whitney Andrews, Macy Morrow, and Kayleigh Tavernier. Nezperce did not register a hit as Dominguez started and Ketola relieved with five strikeouts against the last six batters.
The next day against Prairie, Ketola got the start and pitched seven innings, striking out 14 and ceding all three of the Pirates’ runs during a rocky fourth inning.
The contest had been scoreless to that point, but after Prairie broke through, so did the CV girls, who trimmed the lead to 3-2 during the bottom half. Ketola and the Rams defense held PHS scoreless the rest of the way, and a two-run single by Ariana Davey during the bottom of the sixth proved the winning hit. Davey ended up with three singles on the day, and Blundell, Morrow and Ketola each booked two apiece.
Clearwater Valley (2-0) had been scheduled to play St. Maries on Friday, March 25, but that was called off. Next, the Rams host Orofino on April 4 and a doubleheader with Grangeville on April 5.
Prairie’s season continued March 28 against Garfield-Palouse at Lewiston’s Airport Park, where the Pirates prevailed 12-11 on pitching by Mackenzie Key and batting that included doubles by Key and Tara Schlader, who also belted two singles and totaled four RBI. According to the Lewiston Tribune, it came down to a defensive play in the bottom of the seventh — an outfield catch by Laney Forsmann with two outs and a runner at third representing the tying run.
Next, Prairie (1-1) visits Pomeroy at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, then breaks, with the Pirates’ return to action doubling as their home opener on April 12 against Nezperce.
