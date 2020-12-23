KELLOGG — Anthony Fabbi’s first place (126 pounds) at the annual George Wild tournament on Dec. 19, combined with Tristin Dominguez’s second place (152) and placements by nine other CV wrestlers made for a top-four finish at one of the high school wrestling season’s first big events in north Idaho. Competition included bigger schools the likes of Post Falls (first, 264 points), Lakeland (second, 193) and Bonners Ferry (third, 137) as well as Central Idaho League teams St. Maries (sixth, 84), Potlatch (seventh, 69.5) and Grangeville (10th, 42).
The event featured a separate girls bracket, in which Holli Schumacher placed first (107), Keira White placed third (153) and Kylara Darwish (133) placed fourth for Grangeville.
The Grangeville boys got points from Sebastian Darwish (fifth, 170), Adam Sabota (fifth, 285), Anjel Kent (sixth, 160) and Mason Frei (152).
For CV, Isaac Goodwin (fourth, 220), Keegan Robeson (fourth, 126), Porter Whipple (fifth, 195), Daring Cross (fifth, 145), Colton Ocain (fifth, 138), Landon Olsen (fifth, 120), Bass Myers (seventh, 182), Connor Weddle (seventh, 170) and Payton Wilson (seventh, 132) all scored team points.
