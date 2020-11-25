POTLATCH — Ahead by nine at halftime and by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls held on to beat Potlatch by three after a couple of key players fouled out last Friday night, Nov. 20. Kadance Schilling (14 points) and Shada Edwards (11) provided a bit more than half of CV’s scoring punch, as eight Rams booked at least one basket.
“It had been an eight- or 10-point game because the defense had been good,” Rams coach Darren Yocum told the Free Press. “Potlatch scored 18 in the fourth, and 11 of those were at the free throw line. We got timely threes from Trinity Yocum and Mary Martin. We had been going back and forth with Potlatch, and those shots kept them at a distance. Potlatch got it down to five points with about 15 seconds left and was trying to get a tying three at the end. Our defense did fantastic.”
The 48-45 final score didn’t reflect how well CV had done in terms of the tempo Yocum wants the Rams to play this season.
“We took 27 threes and we didn’t make as many of those as we’d like, but we wanted to get about 70 shots and we ended up with 65,” he said, “so that was good.”
Schilling added 11 steals, eight rebounds and six assists on her star night. Two Rams booked 10 rebounds apiece, with Tobie Yocum and Macy Morrow cleaning up on the defensive end.
The Rams had scheduled a Dec. 1 home game against Lapwai, which was canceled last week due to covid. That game has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at CVHS.
Next, Clearwater Valley (1-0) is set to host Genesee at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
